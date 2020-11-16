Airbus Says Ex-Contracts Manager Isn't Protected By FCA

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 11:05 PM EST) -- Airbus asked a Virginia federal judge Monday to ground a False Claims Act suit launched by a former contracts manager alleging the aerospace company retaliated against him for exposing fraudulent activity, saying the ex-employee hasn't exposed any actions taken to defraud the government. Ex-employee Maros Kmec's claims "are so bare" that the court cannot evaluate whether he was concerned about fraud or some lesser misconduct related to billing and contracting, Airbus U.S. Space & Defense argued in its bid to dismiss claims for retaliation under the FCA and malicious prosecution under Virginia common law. The Airbus Group Inc. subsidiary said Kmec's complaint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS