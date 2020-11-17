Hotel Co.'s Atty Faces Sanctions In Pa. Accessibility Suit

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:37 PM EST) -- A disabled man suing a Pittsburgh-area hotel in Pennsylvania federal court in one of a slew of test cases seeking compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act is calling for sanctions against a hotel company and its attorney, saying their bid to consolidate the suits lacks merit. Saim Sarwar, a New York resident suing the Comfort Inn in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, accused attorney J. Allen Roth and Hotels and Stuff Inc. in a Monday motion for sanctions of wrongfully attempting to consolidate six ADA suits brought either by Sarwar or another disabled person, Deborah Laufer, in the U.S. District Court for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS