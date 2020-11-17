Real Estate Law Firm Must Face Suit Alleging Pregnancy Bias

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday denied a request by real estate law firm Knuckles Komosinski & Manfro LLP to dismiss a bias suit, saying the former employee has shown a possibility that the firm discriminated against her due to her pregnancy and gender when it fired her. Mandip Singh, who started working for Knuckles Komosinski as an evictions clerk in October 2016, asserts that the Westchester-based firm and its office manager Debbie Bhoorasingh discriminated against her by firing her in July 2017, less than two months after Singh told the firm she was pregnant. The firm claims Singh had...

