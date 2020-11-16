Houston Judge Ordered To Get Training On Time Management

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 11:13 PM EST) -- A Texas state judge who's been called out multiple times for unreasonable delays in issuing rulings must attend a training on timely managing her dockets after being dinged yet again, this time by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for failing to rule on postjudgment motions. In an October order made public Monday, the commission ordered Harris County District Judge Ursula Hall to work with a mentor for two hours, finding that she failed to set, hear, decide on and sign orders related to 2018 postjudgment motions from a man named Ronald E. Nelsen. Further, the commission said, when after eight...

