Apple Asks Fed. Judge To Reconsider Remand Of BIPA Claim

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 9:10 PM EST) -- Apple is asking an Illinois federal judge to reconsider a ruling that it must face claims that it violated the state's biometric privacy law with its facial recognition software, saying one count of the complaint should have been thrown out and not remanded to state court. U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel sent two of the three claims by Roslyn Hazlitt, Richard Robinson and Yolanda Brown back to state court on Nov. 12, saying they didn't have standing to sue in federal court because they didn't allege that they, in particular, were harmed by Apple's practices. But Apple said Monday that...

