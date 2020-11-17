Keystone Developer Touts President's Power To OK Pipelines

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- The developer of the Keystone XL pipeline has told a Montana federal court that over 100 years of precedent supports the president's authority to grant permits for cross-border oil pipelines and that President Donald Trump lawfully issued a permit for the project. TC Energy Corp. urged the court Monday to uphold Trump's 2019 presidential permit and grant summary judgment in its favor. But in a dueling brief, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and Fort Belknap Indian Community argued Trump overstepped his constitutional authority by interfering with Congress' oversight of foreign commerce since the pipeline will bring crude oil across the United States-Canada border....

