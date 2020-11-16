Insurer Agrees To Partial Stay In $215M USC Settlement Suit

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 11:18 PM EST) -- Arch Specialty Insurance Co. agreed Monday to pause part of its suit against the University of Southern California over its disputed coverage of a $215 million sexual abuse settlement, agreeing to the stay after a California federal judge said it could still win the entire case on the remaining claim. During a hearing conducted over the phone, U.S. District Judge Dean Pregerson pushed Arch to agree with the stay requested by USC, saying a remaining declaratory judgment claim that an abuse and molestation exclusion in the policy is valid could still result in a complete victory for the insurance company....

