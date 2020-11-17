USPTO Fights Inventors' Bid To Enter PTAB Denials Challenge

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is fighting an inventor group's request to enter a challenge brought by Apple and other tech giants over the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's practice of denying inter partes reviews in light of parallel infringement litigation. In a brief Monday, the USPTO urged a California federal judge to reject US Inventor's motion to intervene in the tech companies' lawsuit over the so-called NHK-Fintive rule, which is based on PTAB precedent that lays out when parallel infringement litigation is a reason to deny an IPR petition. Notably, the USPTO took umbrage with the inventors' claim that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS