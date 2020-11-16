University Of Calif. Inks $73M Deal To End Sex Abuse Claims

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 11:57 PM EST) -- The University of California has agreed to shell out $73 million to put to rest claims its Los Angeles campus failed to protect scores of women who were sexually abused by a former gynecologist, according to a motion lodged Monday. The seven former patients of Dr. James Heaps alleged in their putative class action that the University of California, Los Angeles missed multiple opportunities to stop the doctor from sexually exploiting his patients. Heaps was arrested and charged with sexual battery in June 2019, according to the suit, which was filed last month. The plaintiffs aren't named in the suit. The proposed...

