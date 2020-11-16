Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

University Of Calif. Inks $73M Deal To End Sex Abuse Claims

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 11:57 PM EST) -- The University of California has agreed to shell out $73 million to put to rest claims its Los Angeles campus failed to protect scores of women who were sexually abused by a former gynecologist, according to a motion lodged Monday.

The seven former patients of Dr. James Heaps alleged in their putative class action that the University of California, Los Angeles missed multiple opportunities to stop the doctor from sexually exploiting his patients. Heaps was arrested and charged with sexual battery in June 2019, according to the suit, which was filed last month. The plaintiffs aren't named in the suit.

The proposed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!