Worker Visas Susceptible To Fraud, Labor Dept. IG Reports

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 7:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's internal watchdog has identified numerous vulnerabilities in the programs for recruiting foreign workers, rendering them "highly susceptible to fraud," according to a report released Tuesday. The findings from Assistant Inspector General Elliot P. Lewis outlined several ways in which foreign labor certification programs, PERM, H-1B, H-2A, and H-2B were ripe for abuse. In many cases, employers hire foreign workers on the basis of attestation, meaning they say they will follow the applicable regulations for recruitment rather than provide underlying documentation proving their compliance. The attestation process can hide important information from the DOL about an employer's...

