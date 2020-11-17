Clifford Chance, S&R Guide Embassy REIT's $1.3B Purchase

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- Embassy REIT has reached a deal to buy a portion of a Bengaluru, India, business park for 97.8 billion Indian rupees ($1.3 billion) and had counsel on the matter from S&R Associates and Clifford Chance, according to an announcement from the India-based real estate investment trust. The REIT is buying roughly 6.1 million square feet of completed space at Embassy TechVillage as well as approximately 3.1 million square feet of under-construction space there. With the purchase, Embassy REIT also gets the rights to build a pair of proposed Hilton hotels there. The seller venture includes Embassy Group and The Blackstone Group...

