FTC Urges 3rd Circ. To Restore $448M AbbVie Penalty

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 8:14 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission asked the Third Circuit for a rehearing after a panel reversed a court-ordered $448 million penalty against AbbVie and Besins for allegedly delaying generic forms of the testosterone treatment AndroGel through sham litigation, saying the decision would give the companies and others like them "every incentive to repeat those violations." In a Monday petition, the commission said the three-judge panel allowed "proven, intentional antitrust violators to escape injunctive relief" in its September decision to reverse a lower court's decision to make AbbVie Inc. and Besins Healthcare Inc. to disgorge their allegedly ill-gotten gains. Since the appeals court...

