Taco Bell, KFC Parent Hit With Ill. Finger Scan Privacy Suit

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 4:15 PM EST) -- The parent company of fast-food chains including KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell got hit with a proposed class action in Illinois state court Monday alleging its finger-scan time-tracking practices violate its employees' biometric privacy rights. Former employee Ronnell Payne alleged in his lawsuit that Yum Brands Inc., which operates its restaurant chains throughout Illinois, violated the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting and disclosing workers' fingerprint data without first obtaining their informed consent. Yum's unlawful biometric data collection exposes Payne and other employees to "serious and irreversible privacy risks" if their private information "were to fall into the wrong...

