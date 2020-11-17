Food Distributor's Union Fight Paused Over NLRB Complaint

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 6:35 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge has paused a grocery wholesaler's bid to vacate an arbitration award in favor of two Teamsters locals, citing a complaint that National Labor Relations Board field attorneys recently filed accusing the unions of violating federal labor law by trying to enforce the award. In the decision issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Richard Jones reversed a ruling from July that declined United Natural Foods Inc.'s request to stay its case against Teamsters locals 117 and 313 until the resolution of an unfair labor practice charge that the grocery distributor filed against the unions. Judge Jones said he reversed...

