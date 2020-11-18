PG&E Judge Asks, 'What's Wrong With Negotiation?'

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 10:01 PM EST) -- A California bankruptcy judge mulled Wednesday whether he should allow PG&E to resolve 7,000 securities claims through individual settlement offers in an alternative dispute resolution proceeding instead of certifying a class, asking investors, "What's wrong with negotiation and a compromise?" and "Why shouldn't I just let 7,000 people make a choice?" During an hourslong hearing held via Zoom, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali asked Thomas A. Dubbs of Labaton Sucharow LLP, who represents the lead plaintiff for the investors, why PG&E Corp. shouldn't try to settle securities claims individually first before he decides whether the investors should proceed as a class....

