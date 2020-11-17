Airlines' Wash. Sick Leave Fight Faces Turbulence At 9th Circ.

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 11:55 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appeared skeptical Tuesday of an airline lobbying group's arguments that the state of Washington's paid sick leave law can't apply to airline employees, saying repeatedly she's not sure that the group can "get around" a 2014 Ninth Circuit ruling limiting preemption arguments. During a videoconference hearing, U.S. Circuit Court Judge Michelle Friedland questioned whether arguments made by the lobby group, Airlines for America, were at odds with the Ninth Circuit's Dilts v. Penske Logistics LLC decision. In that case, the Ninth Circuit held that the Federal Aviation and Administration Authorization Act does not preempt California's meal and rest...

