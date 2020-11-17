Treasury Stance On Ransomware Payment Could Hurt Targets

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 5:03 PM EST) -- In the wake of a cyberattack, digital forensic security consultants offering incident response services, or DFIRs, are called in to rush to the rescue. If a victimized company determines to pay a ransom, it typically requests that a DFIR facilitate the required ransom payment, since most victimized companies are not equipped to make ransom payments in virtual currency. However, a DFIR must determine whether it can, in fact, execute a transaction in virtual currency. During a Nov. 12 conference, representatives of the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network[1] indicated that if a DFIR executes ransom payments in virtual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS