Avenatti Sues Fox News For $250M Over Trump 'Propaganda'

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 11:36 PM EST) -- Attorney Michael Avenatti has hit Fox News with a $250 million libel lawsuit claiming the network acted as a "de facto media and propaganda arm" of the White House, alleging it worked to "destroy his reputation" and eliminate him as a threat to President Donald Trump's reelection campaign. Avenatti's defamation claim stems from Fox News' coverage of his arrest in November 2018 on accusations of domestic violence, according to the suit filed last week in Delaware state court and removed to federal court Monday. Los Angeles prosecutors declined to charge him following the arrest, court records show. But Fox News and...

