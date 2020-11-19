Wind Outfit Seeks To Enforce $63M Award In Investor Fight

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 7:51 PM EST) -- A renewable energy company has urged a Texas federal judge to enforce a $62.9 million arbitration award it won in 2015 against a Chinese-run aerospace corporation for redirecting funding it had promised the business to a competitor. Soaring Wind Energy LLC asked the judge in its Monday filing to end the "long-running dispute" that it said had been dragged out by the defendants' "regrettable campaign of delay, transfer, and avoidance of the judgment." Tang Energy Group, the founding company of Soaring Wind and a named plaintiff in the case, initiated the arbitration in 2014. Five years ago, the International Centre for...

