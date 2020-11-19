Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wind Outfit Seeks To Enforce $63M Award In Investor Fight

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 7:51 PM EST) -- A renewable energy company has urged a Texas federal judge to enforce a $62.9 million arbitration award it won in 2015 against a Chinese-run aerospace corporation for redirecting funding it had promised the business to a competitor.

Soaring Wind Energy LLC asked the judge in its Monday filing to end the "long-running dispute" that it said had been dragged out by the defendants' "regrettable campaign of delay, transfer, and avoidance of the judgment."

Tang Energy Group, the founding company of Soaring Wind and a named plaintiff in the case, initiated the arbitration in 2014. Five years ago, the International Centre for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!