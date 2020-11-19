Telecom Bills Advance With Spectrum Sale, $900M+ In Grants

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday easily approved several telecommunications bills, advancing plans to auction off a slice of spectrum and provide over $900 million in additional grants for providers to replace foreign components and increase internet access, especially in rural areas. The Beat China for 5G Act would sell off midband spectrum currently occupied by the federal government in the 3.45-3.55 GHz band, which would be available for flexible-use services. Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said the auction would help the United States compete with China and "propel U.S. innovation in deploying next-generation technology." He said the National Telecommunications and...

