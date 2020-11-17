Dunkin' Investor Sues To Freeze Arby's Owner's $11.3B Buy

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 8:46 PM EST) -- A Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. investor asked a Delaware federal court Monday to block the doughnut chain's sale to Arby's parent Inspire Brands Inc., arguing that not enough information about the proposed $11.3 billion deal has been made available to Dunkin' shareholders. Investor Shiva Stein accused Dunkin' and its board of violating the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by failing to provide information about the financial projections relied upon by the company's financial adviser, BofA Securities Inc., in its financial analyses. Stein also argues that investors are entitled to the data and inputs underlying the financial valuation analyses that support a...

