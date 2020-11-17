Railroad Worker Sues Over Racially-Charged Safety Violations

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:53 PM EST) -- An Illinois railroad worker claimed in state court Monday that he was run over by a piece of heavy equipment and suffered severe injuries after following racially-charged transportation protocols that put Norfolk Southern Railway Co.'s mostly African American groundsmen at risk. Ernest Staggers Jr., 30, alleged that he was run over by one of Norfolk Southern's sideloader cranes in September, has had 16 surgeries and is set to get his leg amputated because he followed his supervisors' directions to travel to a work assignment by riding on the side of the machine instead of getting driven there in a separate vehicle,...

