Insurer Seeks Win In Calif. Bank's $14M Grifter Loss Coverage

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 11:05 PM EST) -- Federal Insurance Co. told a California federal judge that it is not on the hook for Banc of California's "self-inflicted" $14.2 million loan loss after a woman scammed the bank by pretending to be the daughter of an heir to aerospace giant McDonnell Douglas Corp. The insurer asked the court for summary judgment on Monday, claiming that the bank cannot establish that it incurred a loss covered under the policy and failed to show it granted the loan in good faith since BOC knew that the proposed loan collateral account was questionable. The policy protects BOC against loss on certain loan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS