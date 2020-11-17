11th Circ. Blasts Precedent In Tossing Fatal F-16 Crash Suit

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 11:35 PM EST) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel reluctantly concluded that due to binding precedent, the Death on the High Seas Act bars a widow's claims that a government contractor failed to maintain the fighter jet in which her husband fatally crashed into the Gulf of Mexico, affirming PAE Worldwide Inc.'s quick win in a published opinion Tuesday. While the panel affirmed a Florida federal judge's grant of summary judgment in favor of PAE , Circuit Judge Kevin C. Newsom — in a separate opinion joined by Circuit Judge Charles R. Wilson — explained that it did so merely because it was bound by existing precedent....

