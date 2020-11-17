Calif. Judge Halts Immigration Arrests In San Diego Courts

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- A federal judge temporarily barred U.S. Department of Homeland Security officers from conducting courthouse arrests in the Southern District of California, saying the courthouse is a sanctuary that must be free of the "specter of immigration sweeps." U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw granted immigrants' request for a temporary restraining order Monday. The immigrants were likely to prove that the arrests flew in the face of a common law rule shielding individuals appearing in court from civil seizure and intended to maintain the "sanctity" of the court, he said. "The court, as the third, independent branch of government, is a sanctuary —...

