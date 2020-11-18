Prof Wins $8M IP Trial Against Health Cos., Convicted Ex-Atty

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 10:58 PM EST) -- A California federal judge handed an $8 million bench trial win to a retired University of California, Davis, professor Tuesday, finding that a medical devices company, a health clinic operator and a convicted, disbarred attorney are liable for infringing the professor's patented insulin delivery technology. In an opinion outlining his findings, U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley ruled in favor of emeritus professor Thomas T. Aoki and his California nonprofit, Aoki Diabetes Research Institute, finding that treatments administered by Trina Health LLC clinics infringe Aoki's pulsed insulin diabetes treatment covered by six patents dubbed the RQ patents. He also awarded Aoki's counsel...

