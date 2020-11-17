New York Got An Anti-SLAPP Law. Will Federal Courts Use It?

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 8:28 PM EST) -- New York is the latest state to enact a so-called anti-SLAPP law aimed at protecting free speech from frivolous lawsuits, but the effectiveness of such statutes remains clouded by ongoing uncertainty about whether they can be used in federal litigation. Signed last week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the new legislation expanded New York's narrower existing statute into a full-throated anti-SLAPP law — a type of law passed in dozens of states that allows judges to quickly end defamation lawsuits that threaten to stifle speech. It's a major development in U.S. media law, given New York's outsize role in the world of news...

