CAA Asks Court To Stop WGA Boycott As Talks Break Down

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 11:15 PM EST) -- Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency asked a California federal judge Tuesday to stop the Writers Guild of America's boycott pending a trial, claiming that it has agreed to the union's terms but that the WGA is refusing to negotiate in good faith. CAA told the court that the dispute stems from the WGA's insistence, in April 2019, that the agency sign a new franchise agreement that would regulate alleged conflicts of interest. CAA said Tuesday that this point is now settled but that the WGA still won't back down. "CAA has now agreed to sign the franchise agreement, the same...

