3 Associates Of Rapper TI To Pay SEC $103K In ICO Scheme

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 3:03 PM EST) -- The social media manager for rapper T.I. and two other Atlanta men agreed Tuesday to pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a collective $103,000 to settle claims they helped convince investors to buy now-worthless digital tokens in an initial coin offering. The SEC's September complaint alleges that T.I.'s social media manager, William Sparks Jr., sold tokens on T.I.'s social media accounts for FLiK, a company creating an online distribution platform for entertainment projects. The SEC also claims two other Atlanta residents, Chance White and Owen Smith, promoted tokens for a proposed digital-asset trading platform called CoinSpark without disclosing they would...

