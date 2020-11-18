Fla. Judge OKs Prevagen Deal After Striking Objection

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 10:32 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge granted final approval Wednesday to a class action settlement over accusations that the maker of Prevagen lied about the effects of the memory supplement, after the judge roasted a bid by a "serial objector" to upend the agreement. The deal, which resolves claims brought against Quincy Bioscience LLC by consumers in a half-dozen suits across the country, will cover up to 3 million buyers. It places limits on the Wisconsin-based company from representing that Prevagen improves memory or limits age-related memory problems and will also provide partial refunds to customers of up to $70 with proof of...

