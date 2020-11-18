Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Citing Romag Ruling, Monster Wants $10M In Trademark Fight

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 5:47 PM EST) -- Seven months after the U.S. Supreme Court's Romag ruling made it easier for trademark owners to win awards of profits from infringers, Monster Energy Co. is demanding more than $10 million from a toolmaker that used a similar "Monster" name and color scheme.

In a motion Tuesday, Monster urged a federal judge to order automotive tool company Integrated Supply Network LLC to fork over $10.4 million that it allegedly made in profits from the offending products, which a jury found in 2018 had infringed Monster's trademarks.

Monster's request cited the Supreme Court's April ruling in Romag Fasteners v. Fossil, which allowed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!