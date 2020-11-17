Georgia Judge Won't Toss $51M Flour Recall Insurance Spat

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 9:47 PM EST) -- A $51 million insurance coverage dispute over a grain company's recall of peanut-contaminated flour should proceed to the discovery stage, an Atlanta federal judge said Tuesday, denying one insurance company's bid to dismiss the complaint of another and ordering mediation between parties. U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II denied a motion by The North River Insurance Co. to dismiss the June complaint against it and others by Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America, which is trying to get back the $15 million it paid to settle underlying claims related to a 2016 flour recall by Tennessee-based Grain Craft Inc....

