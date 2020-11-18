Georgia Staffing Firm Didn't Pay OT, Suit Says

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 3:08 PM EST) -- An energy facilities staffing company is facing a proposed wage-and-hour collective and class action from a former employee who says the company failed to pay proper overtime, according to a complaint filed in Georgia federal court. James Jimison alleged in a suit Tuesday that TransGlobal Energy Inc. for years paid overtime at the same rate as straight time, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act, one of the states in which Jimison worked. "Rather than receiving time and half as required by the FLSA and PMWA, Jimison only receives 'straight time' pay for overtime...

