Seattle Attys Strike Deal To Exit Wyndham Timeshare Suit

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 9:41 PM EST) -- Seattle law firm Schroeter Goldmark & Bender LLC has reached an agreement to exit Wyndham Vacation Ownership Inc.'s lawsuit over an alleged scheme to persuade timeshare owners to default on their contracts, according to a joint filing approved by a Florida federal court. The joint stipulation and motion for dismissal filed Tuesday applies only to Schroeter Goldmark in Wyndham Vacation's suit, which initially named as defendants Washington state-based Reed Hein & Associates LLC, doing business as Timeshare Exit Team, and its three controlling directors, as well as attorneys Mitchell R. Sussman of Palm Springs, California, and Ken B. Privett of Pawnee,...

