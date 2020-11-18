Insurer Needn't Cover ISP's Copyright Film Battle

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 10:37 PM EST) -- A California federal judge freed National Fire Insurance Co. of Hartford from having to pay internet service provider Hurricane Electric LLC in an underlying copyright film infringement dispute, holding that a cease-and-desist letter against Hurricane was not a covered suit in its policy. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer said on Tuesday that Hurricane was not able to show that there were any lawsuits alleging advertising injury from its underlying dispute with motion picture companies. It also failed to get National Fire's consent in its mediation process with the companies, so the proceeding is not covered, the judge said. Hurricane cannot...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS