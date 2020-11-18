Real Estate Rumors: IQHQ, Longfellow, PulteGroup

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 4:44 PM EST) -- Life sciences-focused real estate investment trust IQHQ Inc. has purchased a Boston property for $54 million, the Boston Business Journal reported Wednesday. The deal is for One Alewife Center, which has 90,000 square feet, according to the report, which did not include sell-side information. The property is close to the MBTA Red Line Alewife station, the journal reported. Longfellow Real Estate Partners has landed $53 million worth of financing from MetLife Investment Management for a portfolio of life sciences and office properties in North Carolina, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The loan is for Perimeter's Edge, which includes four properties in Morrisville,...

