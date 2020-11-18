Rexford Industrial Drops $339M On 2 California Complexes

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 6:07 PM EST) -- Rexford Industrial Realty has reached a deal to buy a pair of industrial complexes in Southern California for $339.2 million, the California real estate investment trust said Wednesday. The firm bought Gateway Pointe Industrial Campus in Whittier for $296.6 million and paid $42.6 million for 13943-13955 Balboa Blvd. in Sylmar, according to the announcement. The Sylmar property has 200,632 square feet on 10.5 acres and is fully leased to three tenants, while the Whittier property has 989,195 square feet on 45.12 acres. That four-building property is also fully leased. "These investments contribute towards the accretive growth of our portfolio within the...

