Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Quinn Emanuel Looks To Collect $15M In Unpaid Fees

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 8:00 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP urged a D.C. federal judge Wednesday to confirm and enforce a $15 million arbitration award for unpaid legal fees after the Indian textile manufacturer it previously represented ignored documents to confirm the amount for more than a year.

CLC Industries Limited — formerly known as Spentex Industries Limited — used the law firm when it initiated a failed cotton investment claim against Uzbekistan in 2013 for bankrupting three cotton processing plants it invested in.

After the case was tossed, CLC Industries allegedly did not pay Quinn Emanuel its legal fees, and the firm initiated arbitration in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!