EU Court Says TV Broadcasts Don't Have To Relicense Songs

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- The European Court of Justice said television distributors don't have to pay music rights groups licensing fees to broadcast shows that include music if they've already paid for the songs' initial use, saying an intellectual property treaty does not consider music integrated in a video to be a separate use of that sound. In a Wednesday ruling, the court said Spanish television broadcaster Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación SA did not have to pay two intellectual property rights groups — Asociación de Gestión de Derechos Intelectuales and Artistas Intérpretes o Ejecutantes, Sociedad de Gestión de España — for the "broadcasting...

