FCC Finalizes 5.9 GHz Band Split For Wi-Fi, Auto Safety Tech

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 6:08 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission formalized plans Wednesday to divide the 5.9 GHz spectrum band between auto safety and unlicensed wireless services, dealing a huge win to Wi-Fi providers that argue the band will unlock more internet bandwidth for consumers. Despite the reservations of some congressional Democrats and the FCC's two Democrats, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai pushed ahead with a vote that dedicates over half of the band for unlicensed web traffic and allocates less than half for a cellular-based auto-safety technology known as C-V2X. The vote displaces a previous generation of crash-avoidance technology known as DSRC, which some automakers maintain still...

