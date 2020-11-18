FCC Fines Robocaller $10M For Masking Political Smears

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 3:20 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission imposed a nearly $10 million penalty Wednesday against a robocaller accused of smearing a 2018 California State Assembly candidate through tens of thousands of autodialed calls with falsified caller IDs. The FCC formally fined Kenneth Moser, who did business as Marketing Support Systems, $9.9 million over his use of altered caller IDs that baselessly accused Philip Graham — a Republican who made an unsuccessful primary bid for a State Assembly seat — of sexual assault. The FCC said Moser altered his caller ID so that his thousands of calls appeared to be coming from his competitor, a...

