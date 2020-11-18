Judge Tells Co. In $2M Award Fight Arbitration Was A Bad Bet

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 3:50 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge was skeptical Wednesday of a U.S. contractor's arguments for vacating a $2.36 million arbitral award to a Turkish subcontractor over a construction project at a U.S. Embassy, saying the company should have come to the court instead of choosing to "roll the dice" in arbitration. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis said at the start of a hearing that she was "inclined to confirm" the more than $2 million award to BRC Uluslararasi Taahut ve Ticaret AS, against Maryland-based Montage Inc.'s claims the arbitrators had put it on the hook for $1.5 million in contract claims that should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS