House Wants Vetting Of Foreign Ownership On Federal Leases

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 9:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan bill that would require companies that lease high-security spaces to federal agencies to be vetted for foreign ownership, after a government watchdog raised concerns about cybersecurity risks and possible espionage. Lawmakers passed S. 1869, the Secure Federal Leases from Espionage and Suspicious Entanglements Act, by voice vote on Tuesday. The bill directs the U.S. General Services Administration to determine whether any owner of a building that will house a high-security space is a foreign entity before signing a lease in that building. The potential lessor would have to disclose if it has immediate...

