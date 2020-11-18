UPS Workers Get Partial Cert. In Wage Class Action

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 7:31 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday mostly denied class certification to UPS workers who allege the company violated state laws concerning meal and rest breaks, agreeing to certify only a subclass of workers who say they received inadequate wage statements. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Edward Chen certified a subclass of current and former UPS workers who allege they did not receive detailed wage statements listing all of the hours they worked, but rejected the request for five other subclasses of workers, including for those who said they did not get required meal or rest breaks. Judge Chen said the...

