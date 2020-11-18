FCC Skips Section 230, Plans 5G Equipment Vote For Dec.

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission will turn its attention in December to shoring up American mobile networks from Chinese technology threats, bypassing a high-profile social media moderation rulemaking just before the sunset of the Trump administration. In a Wednesday blog post, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said he and his fellow commissioners will vote at their Dec. 10 meeting on an order implementing the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019, without mentioning any plans to move forward with a rulemaking on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act that he teed up at President Donald Trump's request. The FCC's December meeting could...

