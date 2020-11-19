9th Circ. Judge Pans 'Hot Mess' Of Immigration Case Law

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 7:12 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit judge has criticized the court's immigration jurisprudence, saying the "absurd" precedent controlling a Mexican couple's deportation case exposes the court's willingness to do whatever it takes to thwart the Board of Immigration Appeals. U.S. Circuit Judge Lawrence VanDyke's takedown on Wednesday came in a dubitante opinion — invoked when a judge is doubtful about a proposition but does not dissent — accompanying a majority ruling in which Judge VanDyke and two other judges gave the asylum-seekers another shot at challenging a deportation order, issued after an unlicensed legal counselor told them to skip their asylum hearing. While the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS