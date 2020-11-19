Car Warranty Co. Hit With TCPA Suit Over Unwanted Calls

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 4:56 PM EST) -- A company that sells extended car warranties has been hit with a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court claiming it made unwanted phone calls to prospective customers in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Lead plaintiff Eli Reisman, a resident of Middlesex County, said in a complaint Wednesday that Florida-based Independent Insurance Consultants Inc. used an automatic telephone dialing system and prerecorded messages without his or the proposed class members' prior express written consent, in willful violation of the TCPA. "In defendant's overzealous attempt to market its services, defendant knowingly made (and continues to make) telemarketing phone calls...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS