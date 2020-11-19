Netflix Streaming Fees Class Claims Sent Back To Ind. Court

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- An Indiana federal judge returned to state court a proposed class action brought by cities, including Indianapolis, seeking to collect "franchise fees" usually charged to cable operators from streaming service providers Netflix, Disney, Hulu, DirecTV and Dish. In an order issued Wednesday, Chief Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson granted the cities' request to send the case back to Marion Superior Court as the more appropriate venue for a dispute regarding revenue collections by local governments under state law, rejecting the companies' claims that federal law took priority. At issue in the case is whether the companies offer "video services" in the state as...

