When It Comes To SEPs, Act Locally But Enforce Globally

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 1:33 PM EST) -- Business disputes involving multijurisdictional patent litigation or licensing negotiations are far from a new development for companies doing business worldwide. Most, if not all, multinational corporations have well-thought-out global intellectual property portfolio development and associated offensive and defensive intellectual property strategies. Nonetheless, globalization is a term that is becoming more frequently associated with IP portfolio development, licensing negotiations and enforcement actions. In the context of standard-essential patents and associated fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory licensing obligations, a number of recent legal decisions in the U.S., the U.K., China and Germany may be signaling a possible trend toward individual national jurisdictions' having greater...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS