GAO Tosses Software Co.'s Protest Over $53M Army Contract

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 8:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office tossed a New Jersey software company's protest over the loss of a $53 million contract, saying the U.S. Army had reasonable concerns over the company's proposed use of a system unauthorized to operate on its network. The watchdog was unpersuaded by NCI Information Systems Inc.'s claims that the Army wasn't allowed to question the software NCI would use for the information technology support contract, pointing to Army regulations and the solicitation itself, which made clear that the software had to be authorized to operate on the government network, according to the decision released Wednesday. "On this record, we cannot conclude...

